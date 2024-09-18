GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scholarships distributed

Updated - September 18, 2024 05:25 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Scholarships were distributed to poor students, and a Silambam gold medalist was honoured by S.R. Radha Family Foundation at Kumbakonam recently.

According to an official release, the foundation instituted by the kin of late S.R. Radha, who represented Madurai East and Kumbakonam Assembly Constituencies, honoured Sridevi of Emaneswaram, Ramanathapuram district, daughter of a handloom weaver, for securing a gold medal in an international Silambam competition.

Also, financial assistance was extended to students hailing from financially backward families in Kumbakonam, Dharasuram and Thirubhuvanam at a function held at S.R. Vaibhav Hall, the house of late Radha at Kumbakonam renovated with a hall to hold functions by public at nominal rent, sources said.

Published - September 18, 2024 05:24 pm IST

