Scholarship for students of COVID-19 affected families

THANJAVUR

Students hailing from COVID-19 virus affected families will be offered 100% scholarship for pursuing first year B.Tech (regular) programme at the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Deemed to be a University, at Vallam near here.

According to a PIMST release, K.Veeramani, chancellor, has made an announcement in this regard on August 9 where he had said that the students joining the B.Tech (Regular) programme for the academic year 2020-21 are eligible for the “Periyar Education COVID Scholarship” if they hail from a COVID-19 virus affected family.

Already scholarships such as “Annai EVR Maniammai First Graduate Scholarship,” and “Annai EVR Nagammai Women Scholarship and Sports Scholarship” are being offered to the students, the release added.