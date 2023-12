December 02, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A sum of ₹2.54 crore was distributed to eligible students on the Scholarship Day observed at Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, a deemed to be a University at Vallam near here on Saturday.

Every year the birthday of Chancellor, K. Veeramani, was celebrated as Scholarship Day at the institution when scholarships were distributed to the deserving students, according to a University release.