Schemes for persons with disabilities reviewed

Schemes for persons with disabilities were reviewed by R. Lalvena, Secretary, Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, here on Tuesday.

The meeting organised at the District Collectorate was attended by Collector Kavitha Ramu and officials of all government departments.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Lalvena asked the officials concerned to ensure that the welfare assistance given by the State government for persons with disabilities reached them. Schemes including provison of maintenance allowance, identity cards and monthly assistance were reviewed. Details regarding bank loan assistance, individual loan, loans for starting business and special grievances redressal camps for differently abled persons were also reviewed.

Mr. Lalvena advised the officials to expedite steps on petitions given by persons with disabilities seeking patta, house, loans for starting business and others and distribute welfare assistance to them speedily.