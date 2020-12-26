Scheme for vaccination being formulated

‘It will be administered to frontline workers on priority’

TIRUCHI

The Health Department has begun the process of formulating a scheme for vaccination in the district.

“The State government has asked the health officials to collect data for the COVID-19 vaccination drive. Frontline workers will be administered the vaccine on priority,” said Collector S Sivarasu.

He told The Hindu that a meeting had been conducted with the officials of various departments to figure out the people to be vaccinated. The details of all frontline workers, who were involved in COVID-19 treatment and control measures, had already been collected in the district. Sanitary workers of Tiruchi Corporation, Manapparai, Thuraiyur and Thuvakudi municipalities and the town and rural panchayats, village health nurses and the personnel, who were on the duty of collecting specimen of swab and blood of patients would be included in the priority list.

Similarly, Mr. Sivarasu said that the details of doctors of government and private hospitals, faculty members of the K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College and the private medical college, nurses, paramedical staff members, personnel of urban and rural primary health centres, ambulances crew, personnel of public health and family welfare were also being collected. As per a preliminary report, there were about 15,000 frontline workers in the district. Of them, about 10,000 personnel were working for the government. Remaining 5,000 were in private service.

The Collector said that the health officials had been asked to list out the facilities for storing the vaccine at the prescribed temperature. Based on the directions and specifications of the State government, vaccine storage infrastructures would be established.

He said that the COVID-19 virus transmission had been effectively controlled in the district. There was no significant spike in any part of the district for the last one month. It was encouraging to note that virus transmission was under control even after the people visiting the commercials streets in the run up to Deepavali in large number to buy dress materials and the resumption of public transports. The daily count was between 20 and 30 a day for the last one month.

Nearly half of the cases were found to have been residing in outside of the Tiruchi district although they belonged to Tiruchi district. The total active cases of COVID-19 hovered around 200. It was expected that it would come down further in the weeks to come, Mr. Sivarasu said.