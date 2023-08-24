HamberMenu
Schedule of two DEMU services revised

August 24, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Consequent to the amalgamation of three train services operated by the Southern Railway in its Tiruchi and Salem Divisions, the schedule of two trains operated in Tiruchi Division has been revised.

The Mayiladuthurai-Tiruchi-Mayiladuthurai express specials (Train no: 06413/06414), Tiruchi-Karur-Tiruchi express specials (06881/06882) and Karur-Salem-Karur express specials (06851\06852) were amalgamated to be operated as Mayiladuthurai-Salem daily express train from August 28 onwards.

Consequent to the amalgamation of the above-mentioned services, sources said, the schedule of the Karaikal-Tiruchi DEMU express special service (06739) and the Tiruchi-Mannargudi DEMU express special service (06828) have been revised and will come to effect from August 28 onwards.

As per the revised schedule, the Karaikal-Tiruchi (06739) service will leave Karaikal by 2-45 p.m. instead of 3-10 p.m. and reach Tiruchi by 6-45 p.m. against the present arrival time of 7-15 p.m. Similarly, the Tiruchi-Mannargudi service which leaves Tiruchi by 6-20 p.m. now will depart from Tiruchi at 6-50 p.m. to reach Mannargudi by 9-20 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Papanasam Train Passengers Association claimed that the proposed amalgamated train service has opened up a new day-time route for the Bengaluru-bound commuters hailing from the Kumbakonam-Thanjavur section who hitherto rely on the Karaikal-SMVT Bengaluru train (Train no: 16530) passing through Mayiladuthurai.

Instead of hoping on to the Karaikal-SMVT Bengaluru train at Mayiladuthurai at 6-50 a.m., the day-time Bengaluru-bound passengers could board the new amalgamated service at Kumbakonam by 7-02 a.m. and at Thanjavur by 8-01 a.m. to reach Salem by 1-45 p.m. and after a brief halt at Salem they could board the Karaikal-SMVT Bengaluru service which would arrive Salem by 2-35 p.m.

They could also utilise the Intercity Express Service (Train no:12678) which leaves Salem by 3-35 p.m. to reach Bengaluru by 7-50 p.m, said the PTPA secretary, T.Saravanan.

