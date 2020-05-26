Schedule for revenue audit announced

TIRUVARUR

26 May 2020 23:28 IST

The annual jamabandhi meetings of the Revenue Department will be held from the first week of June.

The annual audit of revenue records will begin in Tiruvarur district on June 5. The jamabandhi at Kudavasal taluk will be chaired by the Collector from June 5 to 17.

Other jamabandhis: Needamangalam taluk by District Revenue Officer (June 5 to 16); Valangaiman (June 5 to 17) by Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Tiruvarur; Mannargudi (June 5 to 25) by RDO, Mannargudi; Tiruvarur (June 5 to 17) by District Adhi Dravidar Welfare Officer; Nannilam (June 5 to 18) by Additional Special Tahsildar (Social Security Schemes); Thiruthuraipoondi (June 5 to 17) by Personal Assistant to Collector (Land Acquisition) and Koothanallur (June 5 to 16) by Assistant Commissioner (Excise).

The meetings will be held on all working days except on government holidays (Saturdays and Sundays) and on Mondays, Collector T. Anand said in a press release.