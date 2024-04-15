Scat of suspected wild animal found near Chinnaru river in Perambalur

April 15, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officials of the Forest Department have found a scat of a suspected wild animal along the Chinnaru river at Keezha Perambalur village in Perambalur district on Monday even as efforts are under way by field-level Forest Department teams to track the elusive leopard which was spotted in Ariyalur district a few days ago.

The scat sample has been sent for DNA test at Chennai to confirm whether it was that of a leopard. The sample would be matched with the scat of the leopard that was on the prowl near Mayiladuthurai recently to determine whether it was the same animal which had sneaked into Ariyalur district, said a senior Forest Department official.

The Forest Department is expecting the result of the DNA test by Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, field-level teams have been keeping a watch in Ariyalur and in neighbouring Perambalur district to track the location of the elusive animal. Teams from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve armed with necessary paraphernalia have joined the teams in the search operations. The leopard was found in Ariyalur district a few days ago.

Forest Department officials believe that the animal could either proceed towards Pachamalai or towards the Kalvarayan hills through Chinna Salem. Nevertheless, they have placed cages near the Chinnaru river in Perambalur district besides at Kuzhumur reserve forest and at Anaivarai stream in Ariyalur district.

Camera traps have also been installed at different locations to track the movement of the carnivore. No fresh pug marks have been noticed, the official said adding that searches were also being carried out in neighbouring Cuddalore district.