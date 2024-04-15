GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Scat of suspected wild animal found near Chinnaru river in Perambalur

April 15, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A cage placed near Chinnaru river in Perambalur district.

A cage placed near Chinnaru river in Perambalur district.

 

Officials of the Forest Department have found a scat of a suspected wild animal along the Chinnaru river at Keezha Perambalur village in Perambalur district on Monday even as efforts are under way by field-level Forest Department teams to track the elusive leopard which was spotted in Ariyalur district a few days ago. 

The scat sample has been sent for DNA test at Chennai to confirm whether it was that of a leopard. The sample would be matched with the scat of the leopard that was on the prowl near Mayiladuthurai recently to determine whether it was the same animal which had sneaked into Ariyalur district, said a senior Forest Department official. 

The Forest Department is expecting the result of the DNA test by Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, field-level teams have been keeping a watch in Ariyalur and in neighbouring Perambalur district to track the location of the elusive animal.  Teams from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve armed with necessary paraphernalia have joined the teams in the search operations. The leopard was found in Ariyalur district a few days ago. 

Forest Department officials believe that the animal could either proceed towards Pachamalai or towards the Kalvarayan hills through Chinna Salem. Nevertheless, they have placed cages near the Chinnaru river in Perambalur district besides at Kuzhumur reserve forest and at Anaivarai stream in Ariyalur district.

Camera traps have also been installed at different locations to track the movement of the carnivore.  No fresh pug marks have been noticed, the official said adding that searches were also being carried out in neighbouring Cuddalore district. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.