Thermal scanners for police stations

Police stations in Ariyalur district have been equipped with thermal scanners to screen complainants approaching the station. The equipment has been provided to the police quarters and Armed Reserve unit also to screen police personnel and their family members in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 20 thermal scanners have been procured and supplied to police stations, police quarters, Armed Reserve Unit and district police office, Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur, V.R Srinivasan, said. In addition, masks, sanitisers, gloves and soaps have been provided to the police personnel who were enforcing prohibitory orders.

Complainants approaching police stations were screened using the thermal scanner and were being advised to wash their hands and legs before entering the station as a precautionary measure. They were being advised to wear mask. Police personnel were also being screened using the equipment at the respective station.

A police team met recently a group of labourers from north India who were employed in private cement companies to create awareness of the need to wear mask, wash hands and legs and drove home the importance of personal distancing. It reviewed the medical-related facilities provided to them by their respective companies.