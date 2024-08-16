Scan centre at private hospital sealed after woman dies during abortion in Pudukottai district

Officials from the Health Department on Friday sealed a scan centre functioning at a private hospital at Ponnamaravathi in Pudukottai district following a complaint from the family of a 31-year-old woman, who died while allegedly undergoing medical termination of pregnancy at the hospital on August 14.

The victim, P. Kalaimani of Thirumanancheri, who was four months pregnant, died of excessive bleeding while terminating her pregnancy after an alleged sex determination test of the foetus.

On Friday, two teams led by S. Sripriya Thenmozhi, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, and A. Gomathi, Deputy Director of Family Welfare, inspected the hospital and conducted a detailed inquiry. It was found that the centre had been functioning without maintaining records. Following this, the room in which scan machines were kept was sealed and the licences of the scan centre were cancelled.

The police have registered a case in connection with the death of the woman and are investigating. Action would be taken after obtaining the autopsy report, the police sources added.