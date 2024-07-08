SC youth murdered in clash with caste Hindu group; eight detained

A 24-year-old Scheduled Caste youth, J. Nepoliyan, was killed in a clash between groups of caste Hindus and SC people at Thiruvalarsolai in Tiruchi on Sunday.

The clash was reported to be a sequel to a quarrel between the two groups at Agalanganallur near Lalgudi on Saturday, when P. Nagendran, 24, from the caste Hindu community had told a female college student from same community that he wished to marry her.

He was accompanied by his friend M. Jeevanantham, 34, of the Scheduled Caste, on the day. Irked over Nagendran proposing to the girl, a group of caste Hindus had picked a quarrel with the duo and they had reportedly come to blows.

On Sunday evening, tension escalated into a clash between the caste Hindus and the SC people near Thiruvalarsolai under Srirangam police limits when K. Vignesh and 12 others from the caste Hindu community allegedly attacked six SC people, including Nepoliyan. Seven persons were injured in the clash.

A severely injured Nepoliyan died on way to hospital. Four SC people and a caste Hindu man were referred to Srirangam Government Hospital for treatment.

Srirangam police have detained eight persons in connection with the case booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and are conducting further investigations.