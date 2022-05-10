SC student’s plea to Vice-President

A final year B. Tech (Food Technology) student of National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur, Davanam Srikanth, has appealed to the Vice-President to help him retain his admission to a Post Graduate Diploma course at the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad, until he avails an educational loan from a nationalised bank.

The student belonging to the SC community and a native of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, cleared the entrance examination for the PG Diploma course in Agri Business Management and received provisional admission letter from the Hyderabad institute dated May 6, 2022.

In that letter, he was directed to fill up an undertaking form in PDF format by email along with a registration fee of ₹43,000 on or before May 10. The letter also contained the detailed break-up of tuition fee and others and the due dates for the same. Further, it was also stated in the letter that the Institute had signed an MoU with a private bank for offering “educational loan” and students desirous or in need of educational loans could benefit from the same.

After complying with the instruction to upload undertaking and registration fee on time, Davanam Srikanth., who is writing his semester examinations conducted by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University here at Thanjavur, feared that it would not be possible for him to avail education loan from a nationalised bank at Hyderabad before May 20, the last date for remitting the first year tuition fee of ₹2,02,500 along with the boarding and lodging charges for the first trimester ₹75,000 to retain his admission to the PG Diploma course at the Hyderabad institute.

Hence, narrating his family’s financial position and the practical difficulty in availing the education loan in view of his on going semester examinations in Tamil Nadu, Davanam Srikanth appealed to the Vice-President to use his good offices and help him retain his seat until he could avail an educational loan from a nationalised bank.