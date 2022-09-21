Tiruchirapalli

SC-ST Hub conclave on September 23

The Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will organise a one-day conclave on September 23 to spread awareness of various schemes offered to entrepreneurs and industrialists hailing from SC-ST community.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, K. K. Sharma, general manager, National SC-ST Hub (NSSH), said the Central government had launched the scheme to ensure inclusive growth and promote entrepreneurship culture among the SC/ST population for enhancing their participation in public procurement.

The conclave would help SC/ST MSMEs to expand their horizons by incorporating new ideas as they would get exposed to various interventions such as capital-linked subsidy provided by the Centre, he added.


