SC school student assaulted at Pudukottai village, one arrested

January 31, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A 17-year-old boy belonging to a Scheduled Caste, who is studying Plus Two in a government school here, was allegedly assaulted by a group belonging to an intermediate caste at Malaiyur village in the district on Tuesday evening, apparently due to previous enmity.

The injured student, identified as N. Balamurugan of Theethanipatti village, was admitted to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. Malaiyur police registered a case on Wednesday under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, besides various IPC sections, including 147 (rioting) and 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), against six persons, acting on a complaint from Balamurugan who suffered injury in the lip and nose.

One of the accused, P. Siva, was arrested and sent for remand, said police sources. They said a problem broke out between Balamurugan and the accused last month after a girl student of a college, known to the former, was allegedly teased in a bus, leading to enmity between them.

The sources said Balamurugan came out of the school on Tuesday evening to return home when a group belonging to intermediate caste allegedly assaulted him and scolded him, denoting his caste name, and escaped from the spot.