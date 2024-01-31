GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC school student assaulted at Pudukottai village, one arrested

January 31, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old boy belonging to a Scheduled Caste, who is studying Plus Two in a government school here, was allegedly assaulted by a group belonging to an intermediate caste at Malaiyur village in the district on Tuesday evening, apparently due to previous enmity.

The injured student, identified as N. Balamurugan of Theethanipatti village, was admitted to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. Malaiyur police registered a case on Wednesday under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, besides various IPC sections, including 147 (rioting) and 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), against six persons, acting on a complaint from Balamurugan who suffered injury in the lip and nose.

One of the accused, P. Siva, was arrested and sent for remand, said police sources. They said a problem broke out between Balamurugan and the accused last month after a girl student of a college, known to the former, was allegedly teased in a bus, leading to enmity between them. 

The sources said Balamurugan came out of the school on Tuesday evening to return home when a group belonging to intermediate caste allegedly assaulted him and scolded him, denoting his caste name, and escaped from the spot.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.