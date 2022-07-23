SBI donates educational aids to school

State Bank of India has donated smart board, computer and electric fans to Uppilliyappuram Government Higher Secondary School under its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Govind Narayan Goyal, General Manager, SBI, Chennai, handed over the educational aids and electric fans to the school during the Innaivom, valarvom camp organised by the Thuraiyur Branch of SBI on Friday. Stalin Kumar, MLA, Thuraiyur, and N. Sivanandan, Assistant General Manager, SBI, Tiruchi Region, were present.

Fifty tree saplings were also planted on the school campus. Mr. Goyal also released credit to the tune of ₹10.51 crore to around 700 borrowers under various schemes, according to a press release.