Savukku Shankar taken back to Coimbatore central prison

After a day’s police custody, YouTuber Savukku Shankar alias A.Shankar was produced before the Additional Mahila Court on Friday and later taken back to Coimbatore Central Prison.

On Thursday, the court had granted one day custody to the Tiruchi Cyber Crime Police in the case registered on the compliant filed by the Musiri DSP M.A.Yasmin for making derogatory statements against women police personnel during an interview.

Mr.Shankar was produced before the court on Friday and later taken to Coimbatore. The court had already remanded him in judicial custody till May 28.

Mr.Shankar has moved a bail petition before the court.

The court also adjourned to May 20 the hearing on a the bail petition of Felix Gerald, editor and owner of Redpix 24*7 YouTube channel, and the second accused in the case..

On Friday, the Tiruchi Cyber Crime police team conducted a search at a property belonging to Mr.Felix in Tiruvarur district.

Another case

Meanwhile, the Cantonment All Women Police Station in Tiruchi has filed a case against Mr.Shankar on charges of outraging the modesty of women, harassment of women and deterring a public servant from discharging duties based on a complaint filed by Jothilakshmi, Sub Inspector of Police, Tiruverumbur. The police officer claimed that Mr.Shankar, while being brought to Tiruchi court from Coimbatore on Wednesday, had threatened her with a view to prevent her from performing her duty.

