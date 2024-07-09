GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Savukku Shankar sent to police custody for four days

Published - July 09, 2024 07:33 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Judicial Magistrate I in Karur on Tuesday granted the police four days custody of YouTuber Savukku Shankar to interrogate him in an alleged cheating case filed by the Karur town police.

According to sources, Shankar, who had been arrested in various cases and lodged in Puzhal Prison in Chennai, had been arraigned as accused No. 2 in a case filed based on a complaint of K. Krishnan of Gandhigramam in Karur.

The complainant had alleged that Vignesh of Chennai, who was said to be a former employee in the YouTube channel run by Shankar, cheated him of ₹7 lakh by promising attractive returns by investing in online business. But Vignesh failed to keep his promise. When he demanded him to repay the amount, Vignesh allegedly warned of dire consequences and threatened him on June 5.

Police said Vignesh had confessed that he received the amount at the behest of Shankar. Based on this, Shankar was named as accused in the case.

The police filed a petition before the JM-I court, seeking police custody of Shankar for seven days.

Claiming that it was a false case, the advocate appearing for Shankar opposed grant of police custody. After hearing arguments, judicial magistrate S.P. Bharath Kumar granted the police four days custody of Shankar.

