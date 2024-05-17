ADVERTISEMENT

‘Savukku’ Shankar sent to one day in police custody

Published - May 17, 2024 12:12 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional Mahila Court in Tiruchi on Thursday sent YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar, alias A. Shankar, to police custody for one day in a case filed by the Tiruchi Cyber Crime police for his alleged derogatory remarks against women police personnel in an interview with RedPix YouTube channel.

On Wednesday, after remanding Mr. Shankar till May 28, the court had adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by the police seeking Mr. Shankar’s custody for interrogation.

The Tiruchi Additional Mahila Court Judge (Incharge) D. Jeyapradha allowed the police custody from 4 p.m. on Thursday to 4 p.m. on Friday even as the police sought seven days.

During the period in custody, Mr. Shankar’s lawyers can meet him thrice and the police must ensure that he is produced before the court on Friday “in the same mental and physical condition, with a medical examination [carried out] at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital before and after the custody.”

Mr. Shankar was taken to the Cyber Crime Police Station in Subramanyapuram.

