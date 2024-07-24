‘Savukku’ Shankar granted bail in cheating case

The Judicial Magistrate I in Karur on Wednesday granted bail to YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar in an alleged cheating case filed by the Karur town police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shankar had filed a petition before the Judicial Magistrate I, seeking bail in a case filed by K. Krishnan of Gandhigramam in Karur. He had alleged that Vignesh of Chennai, who was said to be a former employee in the YouTube channel run by Mr. Shankar, cheated him of ₹7 lakh by promising attractive returns by investing in online business. But Mr. Vignesh failed to keep his promise. He was said to have confessed that he received the amount at the behest of Mr. Shankar. Based on this, Mr. Shankar was named as accused in the case.

When the bail petition came up for hearing, the advocate representing Mr. Shankar said that it was a foisted case and that he had no role in the case. After hearing arguments from both sides, the Judicial Magistrate, S.P. Bharath Kumar, granted bail to Mr. Shankar.

Read also: ‘Savukku’ Shankar granted interim bail by Supreme Court

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.