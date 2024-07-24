GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Savukku’ Shankar granted bail in cheating case

Published - July 24, 2024 07:40 pm IST - KARUR

C. Jaisankar, The Hindu Bureau
‘Savukku’ Shankar

‘Savukku’ Shankar

The Judicial Magistrate I in Karur on Wednesday granted bail to YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar in an alleged cheating case filed by the Karur town police.

Mr. Shankar had filed a petition before the Judicial Magistrate I, seeking bail in a case filed by K. Krishnan of Gandhigramam in Karur. He had alleged that Vignesh of Chennai, who was said to be a former employee in the YouTube channel run by Mr. Shankar, cheated him of ₹7 lakh by promising attractive returns by investing in online business. But Mr. Vignesh failed to keep his promise. He was said to have confessed that he received the amount at the behest of Mr. Shankar. Based on this, Mr. Shankar was named as accused in the case.

When the bail petition came up for hearing, the advocate representing Mr. Shankar said that it was a foisted case and that he had no role in the case. After hearing arguments from both sides, the Judicial Magistrate, S.P. Bharath Kumar, granted bail to Mr. Shankar.

Read also: ‘Savukku’ Shankar granted interim bail by Supreme Court

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.