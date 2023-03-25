Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam will bring synergy to relationship between Tamil Nadu and Gujarat: Minister 

March 25, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan on Saturday said the proposed Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam in Gujarat would bring synergy to the long-standing arts, literature and cultural relationship between the people of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

He was speaking at a programme organised here by the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat in connection with the upcoming Sangamam.

He said a large number of Saurashtrians, who migrated many years ago from Gujarat and settled in various parts of Tamil Nadu, had contributed to the development of Tamil Nadu. The cultural, art and business relationship between the two States was deep-rooted and augured well for the people of the two States. For instance, freedom fighter N.M.R. Subbaraman fondly referred to as ‘Madurai Gandhi,’ playback singer T.M. Soundararajan and actor Vennira Aadai Nirmala, whose roots were in Saurashtra, made remarkable contribution to the country in their respective fields. ‘

It was to recollect, revive and celebrate the strong relationship between the two States that Saurashtra Tamil Sangaman was proposed to be conducted in Gujarat. The people of Tamil Nadu and Saurashtrians, who settled in the State many years ago, should participate in the programme in large numbers, he added.

Minister of Finance, Energy and Petrochemicals, Gujarat, Kanubhai Desai and Commissioner of Land Reforms, Gujarat, P. Swaroop participated in the event.

Mr. Chauhan told journalists after the event that a large number of people, including Saurashtrians, were expected to participate in the Sangamam. The visitors would be taken on a tour of Gujarat to places such as Somnath, Dwaraka, Statue of Unity, and Vadodara from April 17 to April 30.

Mr. Swaroop said the focus of the event was to bring synergy and cultural connect in areas such as art, literature, cuisine, and business. Seps were under way to operate two special train services from Madurai to Gujarat to facilitate travel, and Saurashtrians willing to travel could register through an online portal.

Earlier, Mr. Chauhan inaugurated a Saurashtrian product expo and viewed the arts, crafts and textile materials. Members of the Tiruchi Saurashtra Association and Gujarati Samaj were among those who participated in the event.