Sathaya Vizha to be held on Monday

The ‘Sathaya Vizha’ organised every year to mark the birth anniversary of Emperor Raja Raja Cholan has been cut short as a single-day event. It will be held on October 26 this year and will be confined within the premises of the Big Temple in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Normally, colourful processions and cultural events form part of the ‘Sathaya Vizha’ with the District Collector leading the celebrations by inaugurating the same on the preceding day of `Sathayam Nakshatram’ (birth date of the Emperor).

A colourful procession of images along the four Raja Veedhis apart from special anointment of the deities at the Big Temple and recitation of Tamil hymns on the `Sathaya Nakshatram’ day would also be held.

However, this year in view of the standard operating procedure being followed to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Sathaya Vizha Committee has planned to celebrate the event on October 26 within the Big Temple premises by observing the religious part of the celebrations only.

It has also decided to restrict the number of visitors for the event, sources said.