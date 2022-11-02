“Sathaya Vizha” commences

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1,037th Sathaya Vizha marking the birth anniversary of Emperor Raja Raja Chola got under way here on Wednesday.

The two-day event began with “nadhaswaram” music rendered by the temple “nadhaswaram” group led by T.K.S.Padmanabhan followed by a recitation of “Thirumurai” by Appar Peravai of Kalimedu.

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and other officials delivered the inaugural address from the podium erected on the inner “praharam” of the Big temple where workshops, cultural and other events were organised as part of the celebrations from the morning to night.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the Dharumapuram Aadheenam Sri Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal will distribute clothes to the temple employees at around 7 a.m. which will be followed by garlanding of the Emperor Raja Raja Chola’s statue by eminent personalities.

It will be followed by “Thirumurai” procession through the four Raja Veedhis of old Thanjavur town and the anointment of Sri Brahadeeswarar and other deities in the morning.

A procession of decorated idols of Sri Brahadeeswarar and Emperor Raja Raja Cholan adorned with a golden crown offered by the Kanchi Sankara Mutt, and Raja Raja Cholan’s consort, Lokamadhevi will be taken out from the Big Temple in the evening, the Committee added.