“Sathaya Vizha” commences

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
November 02, 2022 19:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1,037th Sathaya Vizha marking the birth anniversary of Emperor Raja Raja Chola got under way here on Wednesday.

The two-day event began with “nadhaswaram” music rendered by the temple “nadhaswaram” group led by T.K.S.Padmanabhan followed by a recitation of “Thirumurai” by Appar Peravai of Kalimedu.

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and other officials delivered the inaugural address from the podium erected on the inner “praharam” of the Big temple where workshops, cultural and other events were organised as part of the celebrations from the morning to night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the Dharumapuram Aadheenam Sri Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal will distribute clothes to the temple employees at around 7 a.m. which will be followed by garlanding of the Emperor Raja Raja Chola’s statue by eminent personalities.

It will be followed by “Thirumurai” procession through the four Raja Veedhis of old Thanjavur town and the anointment of Sri Brahadeeswarar and other deities in the morning.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A procession of decorated idols of Sri Brahadeeswarar and Emperor Raja Raja Cholan adorned with a golden crown offered by the Kanchi Sankara Mutt, and Raja Raja Cholan’s consort, Lokamadhevi will be taken out from the Big Temple in the evening, the Committee added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app