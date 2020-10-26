Sathaya Vizha celebrated

Thanjavur

26 October 2020 18:52 IST

Garlanding the statue of Emperor Raja Raja Cholan in the town and conduct of religious events on the Big Temple premises marked the 1035 ‘Sathaya Vizha’ celebrations held at Thanjavur on Monday.

District Collector M. Govinda Rao and other government officials and dignitaries garlanded the statue of the Emperor installed at the Cholan Park near the Big Temple complex. Distribution of clothes to temple staff, recitation of Tamil hymns and special anointment for the presiding deities were organised at the temple by the Sathaya Vizha committee.

Later in the evening, the decorated idol of Raja Raja Cholan was taken in a procession within the temple precincts.

Though the Sathaya Vizha celebrations have been confined to a day this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public thronged the temple right from Sunday evening itself as the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department had illuminated the temple premises and the Raja Raja Cholan statue with decorative lights. The Department had also provided special illumination at the Raja Raja Cholan Manimandapam complex on the Tiruchi Road. The Government had sanctioned ₹ 3 lakh for the special illumination, official sources said.

Leaders of political parties and caste outfits also garlanded the Raja Raja Cholan statue on the occasion.