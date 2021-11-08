Sathaya Vizha at Thanjavur Big Temple on November 13

The 1,036th Sathaya Vizha organised every year to mark the birth anniversary of Emperor Raja Raja Cholan will be held at the Big Temple in Thanjavur on November 13.

The pandhakkal installation ceremony ahead of the annual event was organised on the temple premises on Monday and Sathaya Vizha committee president Selvam, vice-president Metha and temple officials participated.

Similar to last year, the celebrations will be held only for a day, instead of the traditional two days, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The statue of Raja Raja Cholan installed outside the temple will be garlanded on the morning of November 13. Abhishekams will be performed for Lord Peruvudaiyar, which will be followed by Perundheepa vazhipaadu in the afternoon and Swami purappadu (holy procession) within the temple in the evening.