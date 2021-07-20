Satellite town near Pudukottai to come up within six months

PUDUKOTTAI

20 July 2021 18:31 IST

Tamil Nadu Housing Board Managing Director S.J. Chiru on Tuesday said instructions had been given to officials to complete the satellite town project at Mullur in Pudukottai panchayat union within six months.

Speaking to reporters here after inspecting the works, Mr. Chiru said the satellite town would come up on 100 acres with 1,603 plots at a cost of ₹ 56.31 crore. Various facilities such as establishment of storm water drains, black topped roads, street lights, commercial complexes and parks would be created. Every plot would be provided with drinking water connection.

A total of 339 plots, measuring 2,711 sq ft each, had been allocated for high income group. There would be plots for medium income group (2,325 sq ft) and 218 plots for low income group (1,453 sq ft).. A total number of 766 plots (431 sq ft) would be allocated for the economically backward.

Mr. Chiru said instructions had been given to officials to complete the works within six months to benefit the people. TNHB was carrying out 108 works all over the State at a cost of ₹4,500 crore.

He also inspected the pace of construction of a residential building with 15 houses by TNHB at a cost of ₹4.39 crore at Kamban Nagar in Pudukottai municipality.

Collector Kavitha Ramu and TNHB officials accompanied Mr. Chiru during the inspection, an official release said.