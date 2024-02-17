SASTRA’s management event attracts 103 participants from 11 institutions

February 17, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A national-level management meet, “PROGYAN 2023”, was organised by the School of Management, SASTRA, a Deemed to be a University, here on February 15.

Inaugurating the meet, J. Jagatheesh Jayanand, Head - Learning and Talent Transformation, Bosch India Ltd., Bengaluru, emphasised the need for repeated rigour and practice. He reiterated the importance of core values, non-priority for money, and right knowledge to realise dreams.

A total of 103 participants from 11 institutions such as NIT-T, IIM Tiruchi, BIM, Kumarasami College, SRM, Bishop Heber College, JIM, and PSNA, Dindigul, participated in six events namely Best Manager, Marketing, HR, Finance, Business Plan, and IPL Auction, according to a SASTRA release.

