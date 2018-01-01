Sastra support for competitive exams

The Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology Research Academy (SASTRA) Deemed University near Thanjavur is organising Statewide online preparatory examination to train over 10,000 Class XII students in the State for various entrance examinations for admission to medical and engineering programmes.

Preference will be given to Government/Government-Aided schools with adequate provision for other students also. Tests will be conducted on January 20, February 18 and April 22 at various centres across the State.

Online registration at www.sastra.edu is between January 5 and 16. The cost of online examination is close to ₹35 lakh but will be offered free to the students. This is an attempt to prepare students to gain confidence before they appear for the competitive examinations such as JEE/NEET.

At the end of each online examination, every student will be provided with individual score card along with performance analysis to enable them to identify their strengths and weaknesses before they appear for the actual examination. Sastra has tied up with the TATA Consultancy Services (TCS) as the online technology partner for the purpose.