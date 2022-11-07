SASTRA wins MBA’s Moot Court competition

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR:
November 07, 2022 18:17 IST

The SASTRA Law School won the 2022 National Moot Court Competition organised by the Madras Bar Association.

The SASTRA team comprising final year Law students secured the first place at the finals, judged by a five-judge bench comprising the sitting Madras High Court Judges headed by Justice R.Subramanian.

A total of 24 teams from various Law institutions participated in the moot court competition in which multiple subjects including freedom of the press in reference to the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the ambit of what constituted the lawful expression of dissent (criminal law) and right or privacy of journalists were dealt, according to a University release.

