Tiruchirapalli

SASTRA wins MBA’s Moot Court competition

The SASTRA Law School won the 2022 National Moot Court Competition organised by the Madras Bar Association.

The SASTRA team comprising final year Law students secured the first place at the finals, judged by a five-judge bench comprising the sitting Madras High Court Judges headed by Justice R.Subramanian.

A total of 24 teams from various Law institutions participated in the moot court competition in which multiple subjects including freedom of the press in reference to the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the ambit of what constituted the lawful expression of dissent (criminal law) and right or privacy of journalists were dealt, according to a University release.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 7, 2022 6:17:54 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/sastra-wins-mbas-moot-court-competition/article66107576.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY