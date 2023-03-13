ADVERTISEMENT

Sastra University bags overall trophy in Colosseum

March 13, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Around 1,000 participants from about 25 colleges participated in the four-day national level sports festival, Colosseum, Edition 13, of SASTRA University that concluded here on Sunday.

Sastra University scored 178 points overall and bagged the Colosseum overall rolling trophy followed by 100 points by NIT-Tiruchi in second place and third place by Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Chennai who scored 75 points. The trophies were presented to the winners at the valedictory function presided over by V. Pandeeswari, former international athlete and Chief Reservation Supervisor, Southern Railway, Madurai, along with S. Swaminathan, Dean of Planning and Development. B. Sriperiya, Director, Physical Education and others present.

