July 30, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Academic Council of SASTRA has approved the start of minor specialisation for students admitted from the academic year 2022-23.

This is in line with New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 providing flexibility to students to acquire multidisciplinary outcomes while pursuing a core degree.

S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor, SASTRA Deemed University, in a statement, said that Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Design and Technology, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Nanotechnology, Nuclear Technologies, Programming & Applications Development, Robotics & Automation, Public Police & Management, Supply Chain & Project Management and Sustainability Engineering were the ten minor specialisation to be offered from this academic year.