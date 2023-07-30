HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SASTRA to start minor specialisation

July 30, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Academic Council of SASTRA has approved the start of minor specialisation for students admitted from the academic year 2022-23.

This is in line with New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 providing flexibility to students to acquire multidisciplinary outcomes while pursuing a core degree.

S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor, SASTRA Deemed University, in a statement, said that Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Design and Technology, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Nanotechnology, Nuclear Technologies, Programming & Applications Development, Robotics & Automation, Public Police & Management, Supply Chain & Project Management and Sustainability Engineering were the ten minor specialisation to be offered from this academic year.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.