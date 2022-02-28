SASTRA to sponsor virtual reality facilities in 75 schools in Tamil Nadu

SASTRA, a Deemed to be a University, will establish virtual reality facilities in 75 school in the State.

Disclosing this at National Science Day Awards function, Vice-Chancellor S. Vaidhyasubramaniam said the facilities would provide immersive and experimental learning opportunities to school students.

Each facility costing around ₹2 lakh would be loaded with pre-developed subject content to create pedagogical tools for appreciation of scientific concepts and improve learning, said Mr. Vaidhyasubramaniam.

The National Science Day Awards were presented by former III-T Director, Bengaluru, S. Sadagopan to Sandeep Verma, Secretary of Science Engineering and Research Board, Government of India, T. Govindaraju, Professor at JNCASR, Bengaluru, M.R.N. Murthy, Distinguished Professor at IBAB, Bengaluru, and Harmit Singh Malik, Hutchinson Cancer Research Centre, Seattle, USA. Three women Ph.D. scholars also received awards on the occasion, according to a university release.