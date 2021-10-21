SASTRA to give free training for physically challenged aspirants taking up IBPS examination

The SASTRA Academy for Growth and Excellence (SAGE) has planned to organise free training programmes exclusively for the physically challenged persons residing in Thanjavur district and aspiring to take up the examinations to be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for the post of Probationary Officer/Management Trainees in December.

In a press release issued here, the Department of Training and Placement, SASTRA Deemed University, said it will be conducting a six-day free training programme with food for IBPS aspirants falling in the category of physically challenged from November 15 to 20.

The training programmes will be conducted at the SASTRA, Thirumalaisamudhram and at Srinivasa Ramanujan Centre, Kumbakonam to assist the aspirants preparing themselves for the IBPS preliminary examinations.

The candidates who are eligible to appear for the IBPS examinations (eligibility and other criteria available at www.ibps.in) and aspiring to avail the free training are requested to send their name, gender, age, date of birth, educational qualification, present occupation, type and percentage of disability, residential address to the Dean, Corporate Relations and Extension Activities, SASTRA Deemed University, Thanjavur – 613401 by post or mail the details to sage@sastra.ac.in on or before October 31, 2021 to register their names for the programme. They can also provide the details over phone by dialling 04362 – 264101 – 108, Extension 2211 within the due date.

The SAGE is also conducting training programmes for TNPSC, Banking and other competitive examinations and weekend coaching classes for the UPSC examinations, the release added.