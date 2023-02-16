HamberMenu
SASTRA to establish Chair Professorships during India’s G20 presidency

February 16, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

SASTRA Deemed University has announced a plan to establish 20 Chair Professorships during the period of India’s G20 Presidency.

Twenty faculty members of SASTRA would be provided support to explore academic collaborations with G20 member countries under the initiative.  The Chair Professors will be selected from proposals received from various faculty members of SASTRA. Each professor would be provided with a seed grant to facilitate two-way physical mobility and a sum of ₹2 crore had been allocated for the initiative.

The initiative would promote knowledge creation and sharing between SASTRA and universities in the G20 member countries and was in line with the internationalisation agenda of the National Education Policy 2020, S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice Chancellor, SASTRA, said in a press release.

