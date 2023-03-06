ADVERTISEMENT

SASTRA team wins moot court

March 06, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

SASTRA Deemed University Law School team has emerged winner at a moot court competition organised by the Tamil Nadu National Law School (TNNLS) in Tiruchi.

The team comprising second year students Kavya R Krishnan, S. Anupamaa and Gayathri Narayanan beat Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, to win the National Human Rights Moot organised by TNNLS.

At the 13th K. R. Ramamani Tax Moot organised by Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, the SASTRA final year team comprising Anirud Narayen, Siddharth Krishnan and Sujana Suresh were adjudged the runners-up. Anirud Narayen bagged the best speaker Award. The team had argued against MNLU, Nagpur, in the semi finals and competed against NUALS, Kochi, in the finals, a SASTRA press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US