SASTRA team wins moot court

March 06, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

SASTRA Deemed University Law School team has emerged winner at a moot court competition organised by the Tamil Nadu National Law School (TNNLS) in Tiruchi.

The team comprising second year students Kavya R Krishnan, S. Anupamaa and Gayathri Narayanan beat Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, to win the National Human Rights Moot organised by TNNLS.

At the 13th K. R. Ramamani Tax Moot organised by Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, the SASTRA final year team comprising Anirud Narayen, Siddharth Krishnan and Sujana Suresh were adjudged the runners-up. Anirud Narayen bagged the best speaker Award. The team had argued against MNLU, Nagpur, in the semi finals and competed against NUALS, Kochi, in the finals, a SASTRA press release said.

