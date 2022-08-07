SASTRA team triumphs in first National ADR Tournament

August 07, 2022 22:14 IST

THANJAVUR:

Law School students of SASTRA Deemed University have been adjudged Winners of the First National ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution) Tournament, 2022, conducted by Indian Dispute Resolution Centre, New Delhi, in association with Latest Laws.

At the end of the two-day event conducted on Saturday and Sunday, the student team constituting Fahima, Yugantara and Sashi Barathvaj of fifth year BCom LLB (Hons) was awarded a cash prize of ₹50,000.

Yugantara and Fahima were adjudged the Best Researcher and Best Speaker respectively in the moot based on the Indian Contract Act, 1872 and the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, a press release issued by SASTRA Deemed University said.

The team faced Madhya Pradesh Dharmasastra National Law University in the finals.

Twenty teams took part in the National ADR Tournament.

The finals was judged by an Arbitral Tribunal comprising the former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court Hon'ble Justice BB Parsoon; Senior Advocate Ratan Singh; and Tejas Karia, Head of Arbitration, Amarchand Mangaldas.