SASTRA TBI to act as NIDHI PRAYAS Centre

THANJAVUR

14 December 2021 19:48 IST

The Technology Business Incubator facility at SASTRA, a Deemed to be a University, Thirumalaisamudhram, has been approved by the Department of Science and Technology to act as a PRAYAS Centre (PC) for nurturing the ideas and innovations (knowledge-based and technology-driven) into successful start-ups.

The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Division of the DST has conceived the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations (NIDHI), an umbrella programme under which the Promotion and Acceleration of Young and Aspiring technology entrepreneurs (PRAYAS) programme would be implemented, to provide funds to convert idea/innovations of young and aspiring innovators into prototypes/proof of concepts.

Advertising

Advertising

Under the PRAYAS programme, each PC would be supported for five years with grants such as ₹1 crore as capital expenditure for creating a dedicated fab-lab and working space of about 3,000 square feet, ₹1 crore each year for grants to innovators (₹10 lakh each for 10 innovators) and ₹20 lakh each year for annual operations, fab-lab management and other expenses.

A total of nine PCs, two PCs during the launch year of NIDHI-PRAYAS (2016-17), three PCs in 2018-19, two in 2019-20 and two, including SASTRA TBI in 2020-21, have been allotted to Tamil Nadu.

Among the allotted nine PCs, seven, including SASTRA TBI, Thirumalaisamudhram, are open to receiving applications from young innovators to utilise the incubator facilities.

Thus, aspiring innovators especially from Thanjavur region, are invited to utilise the facilities at SASTRA TBI, which includes rapid prototyping labs in the areas of 3D Printing, Internet of Things, Virtual Reality and Drones. The Wi-Fi-enabled facility houses ready to operate work stations, conference rooms, library and other facilities also.

Aspiring candidates could visit www.sastrabi.in/PRAYAS to know more about the programme including the terms and conditions and the application process. The last date for application is December 20, according to a University release.