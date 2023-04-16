SASTRA students win laurels

April 16, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THANJAVUR

SASTRA deemed to be university students Aaryyan Aathreya of 4th Year BA., LL.B (Hons), Swaminathan of 3rd year B.Com., LL.B (Hons.) and K.R. Sarva Easwaran of 5th year B.Com; LLB (Hons) have been adjudged as the winners of the 6th Surana & Surana And Shaastra IIT Madras, Intellectual Property Law Moot Competition 2023 held on Sunday. The moot proposition dealt with patent law, the grounds & defences available for patent infringement cases.

The team faced Punjab University, Chandigarh in the finals. Sixteen teams participated in the moot . The finals was judged by a bench comprising of Justice C Saravanan of the Madras High Court, CM Seshadharan, Joint Controller for the Office of Patents and Designs, Patent Office, Chennai, and Lakshmidevi Somanath, former judge of the Intellectual Property Appellate Board.

The team also won the Spirit of Surana award and received a cash prize of ₹ 30,000 for winning the moot. Aaryyan Aathreya was adjudged the 2nd best speaker and received a cash prize of ₹ 2,000 and Swaminathan was adjudged as the 4th best speaker.