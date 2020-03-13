SASTRA sponsors STEM laboratories in 10 schools

THANJAVUR

13 March 2020 22:10 IST

Laboratories will be set up at a cost of ₹5 lakh each

Ten schools across the State will soon have STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Laboratories sponsored by the SASTRA.

The laboratories will be set up at a cost of ₹5 lakh each through SASTRA-CNR Rao Lab initiative of the university to create laboratory facility with DIY kits on Robotics, IoT, 3D Printing, AI and Drones to strengthen science and technology-based learning at the school level.

For establishing the laboratories, competitive proposals were invited from schools (State, Central and private schools) all over the State and nearly 100 institutions have forwarded their proposals.

Out of the 100 proposals, 25 have been short-listed for interaction and presentation on the DIY Kits and their institution’s vision on STEM at the SASTRA, Thanjavur campus, .

From among the 25 schools the following institutions – Government Modern Girls Higher Secondary School, Manachanallur, Tiruchi; Adhyapana School, Madurai; Swami Dayananda School, Manjakudi; Chinmaya Vidyalaya Matriculation School, Tiruchi; Sri Matha Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kumbakonam; PSBB, K.K.Nagar, Chennai; Akshaya Academy, Coimbatore; P.S.Senior Secondary School, Chennai; Gurukulam Matriculation and Sitadevi Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, Chengalpattu were selected based on their objective and outcome of this laboratory set up in their respective schools.

The interest level of the teachers and school managements to utilise the new laboratory for the betterment of their students was also taken into consideration, according to a press release.