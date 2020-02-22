SASTRA signs MoU with software developer

THANJAVUR

22 February 2020 10:35 IST

SASTRA Deemed University has signed a memorandum of understanding with Navis, a software developing company for maritime industry.

The MoU aims to bridge the industry-academia gap through academic interventions such as in-plant training, project work, industrial internship, faculty development programme and special lectures by industry experts, according to V.Badrinath, Dean, Corporate Relations, SASTRA.

Speaking at the MoU signing function on Thursday, vice-president Lakshmanan Krishnamoorthy and general manager Navis said that developing passion, building a strong culture of ethics and values, habit of giving back and customer-centric approach would help budding engineers succeed in their career. Speaking on ‘Role of ICT in maritime industry,’ S.L. Alagappan, senior support manager, Navis, Chennai, said ICT tools helped the shipping industry save space, time and energy by optimum utilisation of terminal resources.

Advertising

Advertising