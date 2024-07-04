SASTRA sings MoU with School of Design Thinking

SASTRA, a deemed to be university, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the School of Design Thinking, Chennai, on July 3.

The MoU envisages creating awareness about the concept of “Design Thinking” among the students, faculty, and academic administrators by way of training, workshop, seminar, conference, and boot camp.

V. Badrinath, dean, corporate relations and extension activities, SASTRA, who signed the MoU on behalf of the institution, said the design thinking would help students improve their problem-solving skills, creativity, innovation, and team skills and take up new jobs like user experience (UX) designer, service designer, product designer, and design member coach with an attractive salary package. Anbu Rathinavel, head, School of Design Thinking, signed the MoU on behalf of the organisation, according to a university release.