SASTRA signs MoU with TIDCO Centre for Life Sciences

Focus will be on developments in healthcare diagnostics and therapeutics

The Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), Deemed to be University, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the TIDCO Centre for Life Sciences (TICEL) Biopark Limited to focus on the areas of developments in healthcare diagnostics and therapeutics.

The objective of the MoU will be to build research and entrepreneurial capacity in the areas of healthcare diagnostics and therapeutics. The bio-incubator at the SASTRA campus, Thirumalaisamudhram near Thanjavur will be utilised to make this truly visionary policy of the Tamil Nadu government a successful reality.

Association for Bio-inspired Leaders and Entrepreneurs at SASTRA TBI (ABLEST) signed an MoU with TICEL Biopark Limited for joint research, co-incubation, collaboration and skill development in the presence of the Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on June 6 at the Secretariat at Chennai, according to a University release.

The ABLEST is supported by BIRAC and SASTRA with a focus to develop and support start-ups in niche technological areas including therapeutics, diagnostics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and MedTech devices.