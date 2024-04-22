GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SASTRA signs MoU with Bosch

April 22, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The SASTRA, a Deemed to be a University, signed a memorandum of understanding with Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Ltd. (formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited) on April 22.

Addressing the event at Thirumalaisamudhram, Mohan Bellur, Head, University Relations, Fresher Hiring and Early Talent Management, Bosch, said the MoU will cover joint research, developing prototype models, and setting up infrastructure for the project including a lab at SASTRA. He said BOSCH is conducting hackathons to identify the best talent from campuses besides offering internships to students and sabbatical for faculty and joint research work with various partnership academic institutions.

R. Chandramouli, Registrar, SASTRA, and S. Kamalanathan, Programme Director, Home Appliances, Bosch, signed and exchanged the documents, according to a SASTRA press release.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / university

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.