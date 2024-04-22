SASTRA signs MoU with Bosch

April 22, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The SASTRA, a Deemed to be a University, signed a memorandum of understanding with Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Ltd. (formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited) on April 22.

Addressing the event at Thirumalaisamudhram, Mohan Bellur, Head, University Relations, Fresher Hiring and Early Talent Management, Bosch, said the MoU will cover joint research, developing prototype models, and setting up infrastructure for the project including a lab at SASTRA. He said BOSCH is conducting hackathons to identify the best talent from campuses besides offering internships to students and sabbatical for faculty and joint research work with various partnership academic institutions.

R. Chandramouli, Registrar, SASTRA, and S. Kamalanathan, Programme Director, Home Appliances, Bosch, signed and exchanged the documents, according to a SASTRA press release.