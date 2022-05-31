SASTRA signs MoU with AstraZeneca

The Global Capability Centre (GCC) of AstraZeneca India and the Association of Bio-Inspired Leaders and Entrepreneurs (ABLEST) at SASTRA, a deemed university, at Thirumalaisamudram near here have signed a memorandum of understanding to nurture technology start-ups.

The three-year MoU will facilitate industry-academia collaboration through research and development activities, ecosystem’s innovation capabilities and explore emerging technologies. The MoU would also provide opportunities to develop new technologies in the academic departments at SASTRA thus enabling AstraZeneca in bridging the technology-skill gap and supporting the industry through research-backed skill programmes to address the emerging talent needs, according to a SASTRA release.

It also aims to deliver on various objectives to advance talent building, train manpower through continuing education, engage in research and innovation in emerging areas, and create societal and environmental impact among other deliverables, the release added.

S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice Chancellor, SASTRA; Siva Padmanabhan, Managing Director, AstraZeneca India; and others participated in the MoU signing ceremony held on SASTRA premises on Tuesday.