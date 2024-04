April 25, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - THANJAVUR

SASTRA, a deemed university, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Navy and the Naval Welfare and Wellness Association under which it would provide 100% scholarship with free boarding and lodging for wards of Naval personnel who died in harness.

Further, 50% scholarship will be provided to wards of serving Navy personnel.

The MoU was signed by Cmdr G. Rambabu, Commodore (NE), Indian Navy, and Kala Hari Kumar President, NWWA, and R. Chandramouli, Registrar, SASTRA.

