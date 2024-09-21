SASTRA signs MoU for semiconductor capacity building

The Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), Thirumalaisamudhram near here has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kaynes-Perceptives for semiconductor capacity building.

According to a SASTRA release, the MoU leads to the establishment of Kaynes – Perceptives – SASTRA Packaging Training Academy and QFN (quad flat no-lead) Prototype Line with Clean Room facility.

While delivering the graduation day address at SASTRA, the Kaynes Semicon’s Chief Executive Officer Raghu Panicker said that building human resources for the semiconductor industry was key to the success of India’s semiconductor manufacturing growth story. The market size for the global semiconductor packaging industry was estimated at around $47.22 billion in 2024 and was expected to touch $79.37 billion by 2029, he said.

“The country’s share in the global packaging industry is bound to increase with more advanced packaging facilities being established in India,” he said.

Participating in the event, Managing Director of Perceptives Solutions K. Bhanupriya said that with wide-ranging applications in consumer goods, automotive, industrial, electronics, high power computing and others, trained manpower to fill the talent gap in semiconductor packaging technologies would be an asset for the country’s demographic dividend.