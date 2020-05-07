Tiruchirapalli

SASTRA seeks Centre’s help to bring back students

SASTRA Deemed University in Thanjavur has appealed to the External Affairs Ministry to help its students, pursuing their research internship programme in foreign universities, to return to India safely.

According to sources, around 100 students from the institution have gone for research internship at various universities in USA, UK, Denmark, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, Australia, Malaysia, Canada, Japan and other countries. Their short-term visas were about to expire since their academic sessions were coming to a close.

The institution has appealed to the Ministry to ensure the safe return of its students ensuring flight availability from appropriate destinations, sources said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2020 6:52:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/sastra-seeks-centres-help-to-bring-back-students/article31527770.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY