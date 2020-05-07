SASTRA seeks Centre’s help to bring back students

SASTRA Deemed University in Thanjavur has appealed to the External Affairs Ministry to help its students, pursuing their research internship programme in foreign universities, to return to India safely.

According to sources, around 100 students from the institution have gone for research internship at various universities in USA, UK, Denmark, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, Australia, Malaysia, Canada, Japan and other countries. Their short-term visas were about to expire since their academic sessions were coming to a close.

The institution has appealed to the Ministry to ensure the safe return of its students ensuring flight availability from appropriate destinations, sources said.