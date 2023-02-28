SASTRA Science Day awards presented

February 28, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Perseverance and domain expertise was crucial for a successful career observed speakers at the National Science Day celebration held at SASTRA Deemed University near here on Tuesday.

The SASTRA Science Day awardees and the chief guest, Charan Gurumurthy of TATA Electronics. who gave away the awards, exhorted the students to be focused on their goals. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Gurumurthy urged students to remain unencumbered by circumstances. Advising them to nurture a sense of determination, he said that such an attitude clubbed with a controlled mind and domain expertise would take them to their goal.

The awardees, M.S. Valiathan of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal; S. Ramasamy and S. Natarajan of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Samir K. Maji of Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai; and T. Pradeep of IIT, Madras, urged the students to pursue education with passion to achieve their career goals with ease.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Prof. Valiathan received SASTRA-Mahamana Award for contributions to Indian Knowledge Systems, Prof. S. Ramaswamy received SASTRA-GN Ramachandran Award for Excellence in Physics, Prof. Maji earned SASTRA-Odaid Siddiqi Award for Excellence in Life Sciences and Prof. Natarajan and Prof. Pradeep bagged SASTRA-CNR Rao Award for Excellence in Chemistry and Material Science.